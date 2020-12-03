SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud , a leading cloud professional services company, announced today that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from AllCloud in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, AllCloud is one of the first AWS Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more information.



As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from AllCloud to implement, migrate, support, and manage their software in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from AllCloud available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

“AllCloud is excited to collaborate with the AWS Security Hub service team in order to accelerate the adoption of AWS Cloud-Native Security Solutions with the release of the Security Hub Deployment Accelerator: a professional services offering in AWS Marketplace combined with AllCloud’s Next-Generation Landing Zone,” said Lahav Savir, EVP and Chief Architect, Platforms at AllCloud. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies become secure and robust while they innovate and migrate to the cloud. The professional services offering on AWS Marketplace will enable our upcoming Solutions Factory, which will provide ongoing enterprise-class solutions allowing customers the ability for continuous innovation on AWS.”

The AllCloud Security Hub Deployment Accelerator is a packaged professional services offering created to help organizations modernize their security toolsets and capabilities, and accurately and quickly move to AWS next-generation cloud-native security services AWS Control Tower and AWS Security Hub. By moving to AWS Security Hub, customers are able to consolidate their security findings into a single pane of glass of their AWS environment, as well as activate real-time automated responses and remediations.

About AllCloud - AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with the tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology.

As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of both AWS and Salesforce. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud-first.

With a portfolio of thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe, and North America.