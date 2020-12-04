December 4, 2020
Technicolor: Information concerning the total number
of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16
of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers
| Technicolor Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
|Date
|Number of Outstanding Shares
|Number of Voting Rights
|November 30, 2020
|229 484 983
|Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 229 484 983
|Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 229 484 983
* *
*
About Technicolor
www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolor – linkedin.com/company/technicolor
Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).
Attachment
TECHNICOLOR
Paris, FRANCE
20201204 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and sharesFILE URL | Copy the link below
TECHNICOLOR LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: