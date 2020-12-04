MATTOON, Ill., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced plans to optimize its branch network as part of its ongoing efforts to accommodate changing customer behaviors and improve operating efficiencies. During 2021, and subject to applicable regulatory requirements, the Company plans to close and consolidate 10 of its 63 full-service branches throughout its footprint. One of the closures is planned pursuant to the pending acquisition of LINCO Bancshares, Inc. and another location will be converted to a loan production office.



“Our customers’ preferences have accelerated towards digital banking and we can consolidate these lower usage branches into our other locations in close proximity, while still providing the community bank experience our customers expect,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In connection with the plan, the Company anticipates approximately $2 million in non-recurring costs during 2021, assuming no gain or loss on the owned facilities. The Company estimates annual cost savings of approximately $1 million with the first full year benefit in 2022.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $4.5 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 155 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

