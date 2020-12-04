Memphis, TN, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum is presenting a Virtual Freedom Award Tribute on December 11 to celebrate the past 28 years of honoring phenomenal men and women fighting for civil and human rights globally. After the decision was made in June to cancel the public event due to COVID-19, the sustained pandemic gave rise for the need to inspire, uplift and celebrate achievements in spite of current circumstances.

Traditionally, the Freedom Award experience is a daylong event including the Student Forum and Pre-Show Gala with Red Carpet and the Award Ceremony. The virtual experience is the best of the Freedom Award highlighting noteable national and international history makers for their untiring contributions to civil and human rights. It is a medley of entertainers and hosts who also bring poignant perspectives on important contemporary issues.

While this year’s guests will not walk the red carpet, they can participate in the virtual photo booth and engage with others on a livestream platform. The museum encourages attendees to share this inspiring moment with family and friends as a way to celebrate positive social advances while remaining focused on the work yet to be done.

For information and to RSVP for the virtual event, visit freedomaward.org. The site includes the museum’s past behind-the-scenes footage, honoree bio-videos, and photo galleries. The event hashtag is #VirtualFreedomAward.

Despite there not being an in-preson event, 41 sponsors are continuing their financial support of the Freedom Award particularly during this challenging time. Together, they have contributed $725,500. The museum is recognizing these ultimate supporters as Freedom Keepers who are supporting at the same level as they have in the past.

The museum thanks its Freedom Keepers including African Pride, AMPRO Industries Incorporated, Dr. Esmond & Pamela Arrindell, AutoZone, Bank of America, Baptist Memorial Health Care, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Burch, Porter & Johnson PLLC, The Carter Malone Group, Commercial Bank and Trust Company, Cummins, Dixon Hughes Goodman, Duncan Williams, Duncan Williams Asset Management, Ernst & Young, FedEx Corporation, First Horizon Foundation, Georgia-Pacific Memphis Cellulose, KBG Tech, Gibson Companies, Ann & Mason Hawkins, Highland Capital Management, LLC, Hilton Hotels, Hyde Family Foundation, Independent Bank, International Paper, Kroger Delta Division Marketing, R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Nike, Susan & Rob Pew, ProTech Services Group, Inc., Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc., Smith and Nephew, Inc., Southeastern Asset Management Inc., State Farm, J. Strickland & Co., Tower Ventures Management LLC, Tri-State Bank, Valero Energy Foundation, and U.S. Chamber-Institute for Legal Reform.

Since 1991, the National Civil Rights Museum has presented its Freedom Award to 97 of the most lauded civil and human rights leaders and history makers in the world, including Coretta Scott King, President Nelson Mandela, The Dalai Lama, President Bill Clinton, President Jimmy Carter, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Rosa Parks, Bono, Secretary of State Colin Powell, President Oscar Arias, President Mary Robinson, Paul Rusesabagina, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Tom Brokaw, Frank Robinson, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Bernard Lafayette, Marlo Thomas, Usher Raymond, Bill Frist, Dolores Huerta, Rev. James Lawson, Cicely Tyson, Rev. Samuel “Billy” Kyles, Kirk Whalum, Southern Poverty Law Center, Susan Taylor, Rev. Bernice A. King, Hugh Masekela, Morris Dees, President-Elect Joe Biden, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., Pitt Hyde, John Legend, Hafsat Abiola, Gloria Steinem and others.

Connie Dyson National Civil Rights Museum 901-331-5460 cdyson@civilrightsmuseum.org