MUSEUM STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF REV. JESSE JACKSON, SR.

Memphis, TN, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum mourns the loss of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., a towering figure in the American civil rights movement and a global ambassador for justice, peace, and equality. His passing marks the end of an era defined by fearless advocacy and unrelenting hope for a more just and inclusive world.

Rev. Jackson’s journey as a freedom fighter began in the crucible of the 1960s civil rights movement, where he stood shoulder to shoulder with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a young leader in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and director of Operation Breadbasket, Jackson worked tirelessly to dismantle systemic racism and build economic power for Black communities. He later founded Operation PUSH and the Rainbow Coalition, creating a blueprint for political and economic empowerment that shaped generations.

Rev. Jackson’s legacy runs deep through the halls and history of the National Civil Rights Museum. He was a frequent presence during our April 4th commemorations of Dr. King’s assassination at the Lorraine Motel, not as a guest, but as a witness to history and a steward of King’s unfinished work. His words, presence, and leadership during those solemn remembrances reminded us all of the price of freedom and the urgency of our continued struggle.

In 2018, the Museum was honored to present Rev. Jackson with our Freedom Award, recognizing a lifetime spent mobilizing communities, challenging injustice, and inspiring the world to keep hope alive. His acceptance of that award was not merely ceremonial; it was a reaffirmation of his lifelong mission to bend the moral arc of the universe toward justice.

Rev. Jackson’s advocacy crossed borders and boundaries. From apartheid-era South Africa to the halls of American power, he stood boldly for those whose voices had been silenced. Whether marching on picket lines, negotiating the release of hostages, or launching voter registration drives that changed the face of American politics, he always carried the people with him, especially those in the margins.

He was not only a civil rights icon but also a fierce advocate for labor, education, healthcare, housing justice, and global human rights. His voice challenged presidents and empowered communities. His vision of a “One Big Tent America” brought people together across lines of race, class, and faith around a common cause.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. leaves behind an indelible legacy, one built not just on what he said, but on what he did: he showed up, he spoke out, and he lifted others as he climbed.

The National Civil Rights Museum extends our deepest condolences to the Jackson family, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and to all those who carry forward his mission. We rededicate ourselves to that mission in his honor.

Rest in power, Rev. Jackson.

