Utah Valley University, Orem, Utah, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways, the new airline start-up, pending FAA and DOT approval, from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has partnered with Utah Valley University to create an innovative flight attendant training program. Breeze will hire qualified UVU students as flight attendants and will simultaneously provide them with a path to a college degree through the University.

According to program guidelines, qualified in-state, full-time, degree-seeking students at UVU will receive full tuition reimbursement, and out-of-state students can receive up to $6,000 per year. Participants must be accepted as full-time students and complete at least 30 credit hours per year to qualify. All university classes will be online.

“As we prepare the ‘world’s nicest airline’ for launch in 2021, we’re looking for student team members who will help us in that quest,’” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways founder and CEO. “Everyone wins through this partnership. Breeze hires outstanding student team members who receive real-world experience and a college degree.”

Students must also be at least 20 years old, willing to relocate to bases where Breeze needs them, and work 15 days per month. They must be accepted to UVU before their initial training date with the airline. Other benefits include monthly salary, paid housing, transportation to and from the airport for work, and one paid trip home per month.

“UVU is extremely pleased with the Breeze Airways partnership,” said David McEntire, UVU’s dean of the College of Health and Public Service, of which aviation is a part. “It is clearly a wonderful opportunity for our students and the airline. Our college and department leaders cannot express our gratitude enough for this innovative collaboration.”

Students must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 and complete the initial flight attendant training program in Salt Lake City before tuition will be covered. University classes will be limited during training.

Scott Trotter Utah Valley University 8014196860 scott.trotter@uvu.edu