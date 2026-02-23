Utah Valley University Launches “Our Better Selves for a Better America”

OREM, Utah, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University (UVU) announced the launch of Our Better Selves for a Better America, a university-wide initiative designed to foster peaceful disagreement, productive conversations, and civic responsibility. The initiative aims to equip students with the intellectual tools, practical skills, and ethical foundation needed to navigate conflict without violence.

“Higher education has a responsibility to help students build the capacity to engage across differences with both courage and respect,” said Wioleta Fedeczko, associate provost of Academic Affairs. “Our Better Selves for a Better America is a way to turn disagreements into learning and problem-solving opportunities.”

As part of the initiative, UVU’s Center for Social Impact will host “A Braver Campus Dialogue” on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The workshop, facilitated by a trained moderator, will engage students in solution-oriented conversations and help participants discover that differing viewpoints are not obstacles but essential components in addressing our most controversial issues.

The university will measure the initiative’s success through long-term impact on students and communities. The overarching goal is to ensure that UVU graduates enter the workforce with a strong skillset for fostering understanding, reducing polarization, and strengthening democratic institutions.

Our Better Selves for a Better America is built on three core components:

Academic Programs: New courses and certificates in conflict resolution and dialogue across differences.



Activities and Student Engagement: Peace conferences, facilitated dialogues, and campus-wide events focused on addressing conflict and combating extremism.



Skills Development: Training and hands-on experiences that prepare graduates to handle difficult conversations in their personal and professional futures.

UVU will maximize existing campus resources, including the Center for the Study of Ethics, the Center for Constitutional Studies, and other interdisciplinary hubs, to support learning and collaboration. Alumni working in mediation and conflict resolution will be invited to return to campus to mentor students and illustrate the relevance of these skills.

The announcement of the initiative comes on the heels of UVU’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, which featured journalist and author Lee Hawkins, whose keynote address brought our diverse campus together for meaningful reflection and reinforced UVU’s commitment to dialogue and bridge‑building central to Dr. King’s legacy. In December, renowned blues and rock musician, conflict navigator, and author Daryl Davis gave UVU’s fall 2025 Presidential Lecture. Speaking to a standing-room-only crowd, Davis delivered his lecture titled “From Discord to Harmony: Transforming Conflict Into Collaboration.”

With the introduction of Our Better Selves for a Better America, UVU reaffirms its commitment to education that not only prepares students to be thoughtful, engaged citizens but also creates a thriving community. For additional information on this initiative or how to get involved, please visit https://www.uvu.edu/ourbetterselves/index.html.

