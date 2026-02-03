UVU Associate Professor’s Research Team Discovers Promising New Strategy To Combat Tuberculosis

OREM, Utah, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nathan Goldfarb, Ph.D., an associate professor in Utah Valley University’s (UVU) College of Science, leads an international, multi-institutional team that has discovered a powerful new class of compounds that could help combat Tuberculosis (TB), the world’s deadliest disease. The findings were recently published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry Reports.

The study describes the development of highly potent inhibitors that target Hip1, a protein used by Mycobacteriumtuberculosis to survive inside human immune cells and tolerate antibiotic treatment. By inhibiting this protein, the researchers significantly reduced bacterial survival inside infected macrophages — without harming the host cells.

“This work focuses on disarming the bacteria rather than killing it outright,” said Goldfarb, who is also the study’s senior author. “By targeting a virulence factor that helps TB evade the immune system, we may be able to improve treatment outcomes while reducing the risk of antibiotic resistance.”

Using rational drug design and X-ray crystallography, the research team created two small molecules that bind tightly to the Hip1 enzyme, preventing it from functioning. One compound in particular showed strong and sustained reductions in bacterial burden inside immune cells over time while maintaining low toxicity.

The project reflects a collaborative effort among UVU; Johns Hopkins University; the University of Adelaide; Utah State University; and California State University, Fresno. At UVU, the work contributes to ongoing research in biochemistry, medicinal chemistry, and infectious disease, while providing meaningful research opportunities for UVU students.

“This is an excellent example of how undergraduate-focused institutions like UVU can contribute to globally relevant scientific discoveries,” Goldfarb said.

Goldfarb’s research lays the groundwork for preclinical trials, including optimizing the compounds and testing them in combination with existing TB treatments.

###

About Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University believes in the power and potential of every student. Our work is guided by a commitment to exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results. We provide a high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible. From certificates to master’s degrees, UVU offers flexible, relevant programs grounded in hands-on learning and real-world experiences, ensuring that students graduate with career-ready skills and are ready to receive a strong return on investment. As an open-enrollment university, we invite students to come as they are, and they leave prepared to make an immediate impact in their careers and communities.