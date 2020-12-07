HERNDON, Va., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company and a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader in next-generation cloud solutions, is excited to be participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. The new capabilities being released in AWS Marketplace will allow organizations to find and contract experienced professionals to assist them with their cloud needs.



Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from Smartronix in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, Smartronix is one of the first AWS Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Smartronix will have multiple offerings listed for the launch, including cloud strategy, cloud migration, application transformation, FedRAMP and DoD RMF Acceleration support, and our FedRAMP- authorized Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS™).

Purchasing these services in AWS Marketplace will help streamline purchasing for many customers, with all purchases included on their AWS bill. This allows customers to focus on simplified billing and negotiating terms, scope, and pricing to meet individual requirements.

Commenting on this program, Rob Groat, Executive Vice President of Technology and Strategy at Smartronix said, “We are excited to be participating in this program. Working with AWS on programs like Professional Services in AWS Marketplace shows our focus and commitment to business and mission outcomes for our customers.”

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world’s mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next- generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, and solution automation; and has created an industry leading FedRAMP accredited CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com/services/cloud-computing .

Smartronix was named a leader for the third time in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. Read the complimentary Gartner report about Smartronix’s cloud services here: https://gartnermq.smartronix.com .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.