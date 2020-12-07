ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 December 2020 to 4 December 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 0 0 1 December 2020 263 11,791.9962 3,101,295 2 December 2020 260 11,657.4231 3,030,930 3 December 2020 270 11,639.9259 3,142,780 4 December 2020 260 11,981.3077 3,115,140 Total 1-4 December 2020 1,053 12,390,145 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,117 11,766.5850 13,143,275 Accumulated under the program 2,170 25,533,420 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 0 0 1 December 2020 1,217 12,647.7403 15,392,300 2 December 2020 1,420 12,393.2746 17,598,450 3 December 2020 1,300 12,322.0885 16,018,715 4 December 2020 1,354 12,739.8671 17,249,780 Total 1-4 December 2020 5,291 66,259,245 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,387 12,523.0348 42,415,519 Accumulated under the program 8,678 108,674,764

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 111,040 A shares and 479,257 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.95% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 7 December 2020



