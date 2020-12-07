ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 December 2020 to 4 December 2020:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|0
|1 December 2020
|263
|11,791.9962
|3,101,295
|2 December 2020
|260
|11,657.4231
|3,030,930
|3 December 2020
|270
|11,639.9259
|3,142,780
|4 December 2020
|260
|11,981.3077
|3,115,140
|Total 1-4 December 2020
|1,053
|12,390,145
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,117
|11,766.5850
|13,143,275
|Accumulated under the program
|2,170
|25,533,420
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|0
|0
|1 December 2020
|1,217
|12,647.7403
|15,392,300
|2 December 2020
|1,420
|12,393.2746
|17,598,450
|3 December 2020
|1,300
|12,322.0885
|16,018,715
|4 December 2020
|1,354
|12,739.8671
|17,249,780
|Total 1-4 December 2020
|5,291
|66,259,245
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,387
|12,523.0348
|42,415,519
|Accumulated under the program
|8,678
|108,674,764
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 111,040 A shares and 479,257 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.95% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 7 December 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
