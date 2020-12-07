ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 December 2020 to 4 December 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK		 
Accumulated, last announcement0 0 
1 December 202026311,791.99623,101,295 
2 December 202026011,657.42313,030,930 
3 December 202027011,639.92593,142,780 
4 December 202026011,981.30773,115,140 
     
Total 1-4 December 20201,053 12,390,145
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,11711,766.585013,143,275
Accumulated under the program2,170 25,533,420
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated last announcement0 0
1 December 20201,21712,647.740315,392,300
2 December 20201,42012,393.274617,598,450
3 December 20201,30012,322.088516,018,715
4 December 20201,35412,739.867117,249,780
    
Total 1-4 December 20205,291 66,259,245
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,38712,523.034842,415,519
Accumulated under the program8,678 108,674,764
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 111,040 A shares and 479,257 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.95% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 December 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901      

