Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 to 27 March 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 9,514 151,775,950
23 March 202630016,299.70004,889,910
24 March 202630016,434.90004,930,470
25 March 202630016,413.06674,923,920
26 March 202630015,931.23334,779,370
27 March 202630015,968.56674,790,570
Total 23-27 March 20261,500 24,314,240
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 11,014 176,090,190
Accumulated under the program 11,014 176,090,190
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)38,056 615,402,801
23 March 20261,05216,704.344117,572,970
24 March 20261,05216,707.723417,576,525
25 March 20261,05216,764.881217,636,655
26 March 20261,05216,217.419217,060,725
27 March 20261,05216,199.125517,041,480
Total 23-27 March 20265,260 86,888,355
Bought from the Foundation*74016,518.698712,223,837
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)44,056 714,514,993
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)44,056 714,514,993

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 189,408 A shares and 1,152,945 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.48% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.


Copenhagen, 30 March 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 13 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 13 2026
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