Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 to 27 March 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 9,514 151,775,950 23 March 2026 300 16,299.7000 4,889,910 24 March 2026 300 16,434.9000 4,930,470 25 March 2026 300 16,413.0667 4,923,920 26 March 2026 300 15,931.2333 4,779,370 27 March 2026 300 15,968.5667 4,790,570 Total 23-27 March 2026 1,500 24,314,240 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 11,014 176,090,190 Accumulated under the program 11,014 176,090,190 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 38,056 615,402,801 23 March 2026 1,052 16,704.3441 17,572,970 24 March 2026 1,052 16,707.7234 17,576,525 25 March 2026 1,052 16,764.8812 17,636,655 26 March 2026 1,052 16,217.4192 17,060,725 27 March 2026 1,052 16,199.1255 17,041,480 Total 23-27 March 2026 5,260 86,888,355 Bought from the Foundation* 740 16,518.6987 12,223,837 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 44,056 714,514,993 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 44,056 714,514,993

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 189,408 A shares and 1,152,945 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.48% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.





Copenhagen, 30 March 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1





Attachments