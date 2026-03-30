Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 to 27 March 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|9,514
|151,775,950
|23 March 2026
|300
|16,299.7000
|4,889,910
|24 March 2026
|300
|16,434.9000
|4,930,470
|25 March 2026
|300
|16,413.0667
|4,923,920
|26 March 2026
|300
|15,931.2333
|4,779,370
|27 March 2026
|300
|15,968.5667
|4,790,570
|Total 23-27 March 2026
|1,500
|24,314,240
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|11,014
|176,090,190
|Accumulated under the program
|11,014
|176,090,190
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|38,056
|615,402,801
|23 March 2026
|1,052
|16,704.3441
|17,572,970
|24 March 2026
|1,052
|16,707.7234
|17,576,525
|25 March 2026
|1,052
|16,764.8812
|17,636,655
|26 March 2026
|1,052
|16,217.4192
|17,060,725
|27 March 2026
|1,052
|16,199.1255
|17,041,480
|Total 23-27 March 2026
|5,260
|86,888,355
|Bought from the Foundation*
|740
|16,518.6987
|12,223,837
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|44,056
|714,514,993
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|44,056
|714,514,993
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 189,408 A shares and 1,152,945 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.48% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 30 March 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 13 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 13 2026