ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Financial Calendar 2026 - update





The interim report for the 2nd quarter will be published on 13 August 2026 and not on 6 August 2026 as previously stated in the Company’s financial calendar.

The Company’s financial calendar for the remainder of 2026 is as follows:

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S plans to publish its

Interim Report for the 2 nd quarter on 13 August 2026

quarter on 13 August 2026 Interim Report for the 3rd quarter on 5 November 2026

Copenhagen, 7 May 2026

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

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