Interim Report Q1 2026

The Interim Report for the 1st Quarter 2026 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

“We’ve seen strong demand across most regions this quarter, supporting robust volume growth in our three business segments. In Ocean in particular, market volatility remains high and industry oversupply continues to put pressure on rates. In this environment our disciplined focus on cost management contributes to resilient performance. At the same time our flexible Ocean network continues to prove its value as a true gamechanger, lowering our Ocean unit cost by 7% even as the Middle East conflict disrupted supply chains. At the same time, we continue to see profitability momentum in Terminals and most parts of Logistics & Services. This performance strengthens our competitiveness and our ability to support customers reliably through continued uncertainty in the global environment.”

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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