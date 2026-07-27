ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 20 July to 24 July 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 34.348 537.890.990 20 July 2026 300 16.256,1667 4.876.850 21 July 2026 300 16.289,7333 4.886.920 22 July 2026 300 16.517,7000 4.955.310 23 July 2026 300 16.828,2667 5.048.480 24 July 2026 300 16.485,8000 4.945.740 Total 20-24 July 2026 1.500 24.713.300 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 35.848 562.604.290 Accumulated under the program 35.848 562.604.290 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 137.392 2.192.172.509 20 July 2026 1.052 16.730,0998 17.600.065 21 July 2026 1.052 16.782,9373 17.655.650 22 July 2026 1.052 17.001,3260 17.885.395 23 July 2026 1.052 17.338,0466 18.239.625 24 July 2026 1.052 17.010,6084 17.895.160 Total 20-24 July 2026 5.260 89.275.895 Bought from the Foundation* 740 16.972,6036 12.559.727 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 143.392 2.294.008.130 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 143.392 2.294.008.130

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 35,848 A shares and 212,432 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.69% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 July 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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