Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 20 July to 24 July 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 34.348 537.890.990
20 July 202630016.256,16674.876.850
21 July 202630016.289,73334.886.920
22 July 202630016.517,70004.955.310
23 July 202630016.828,26675.048.480
24 July 202630016.485,80004.945.740
Total 20-24 July 20261.500 24.713.300
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 35.848 562.604.290
Accumulated under the program 35.848 562.604.290
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)137.392 2.192.172.509
20 July 20261.05216.730,099817.600.065
21 July 20261.05216.782,937317.655.650
22 July 20261.05217.001,326017.885.395
23 July 20261.05217.338,046618.239.625
24 July 20261.05217.010,608417.895.160
Total 20-24 July 20265.260 89.275.895
Bought from the Foundation*74016.972,603612.559.727
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)143.392 2.294.008.130
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)143.392 2.294.008.130

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 35,848 A shares and 212,432 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.69% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 July 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 30 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 30 2026
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