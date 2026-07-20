Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 July to 17 July 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 32,848 513,165,630
13 July 202630015,917.20004,775,160
14 July 202630016,639.83334,991,950
15 July 202630016,652.70004,995,810
16 July 202630016,594.43334,978,330
17 July 202630016,613.70004,984,110
Total 13-17 July 1,500 24,725,360
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 34,348 537,890,990
Accumulated under the program 34,348 537,890,990
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)131,392 2,090,600,585
13 July 20261,05216,313.726217,162,040
14 July 20261,05217,073.346017,961,160
15 July 20261,05217,103.816517,993,215
16 July 20261,05217,054.196817,941,015
17 July 20261,05217,098.184417,987,290
Total 13-17 July5,260 89,044,720
Bought from the Foundation*74016,928.654012,527,204
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)137,392 2,192,172,509
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)137,392 2,192,172,509

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 34,348 A shares and 206,432 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.64% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 July 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 29 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 29 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 