ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 July to 17 July 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 32,848 513,165,630 13 July 2026 300 15,917.2000 4,775,160 14 July 2026 300 16,639.8333 4,991,950 15 July 2026 300 16,652.7000 4,995,810 16 July 2026 300 16,594.4333 4,978,330 17 July 2026 300 16,613.7000 4,984,110 Total 13-17 July 1,500 24,725,360 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 34,348 537,890,990 Accumulated under the program 34,348 537,890,990 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 131,392 2,090,600,585 13 July 2026 1,052 16,313.7262 17,162,040 14 July 2026 1,052 17,073.3460 17,961,160 15 July 2026 1,052 17,103.8165 17,993,215 16 July 2026 1,052 17,054.1968 17,941,015 17 July 2026 1,052 17,098.1844 17,987,290 Total 13-17 July 5,260 89,044,720 Bought from the Foundation* 740 16,928.6540 12,527,204 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 137,392 2,192,172,509 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 137,392 2,192,172,509

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 34,348 A shares and 206,432 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.64% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 July 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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