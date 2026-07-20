ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 July to 17 July 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|32,848
|513,165,630
|13 July 2026
|300
|15,917.2000
|4,775,160
|14 July 2026
|300
|16,639.8333
|4,991,950
|15 July 2026
|300
|16,652.7000
|4,995,810
|16 July 2026
|300
|16,594.4333
|4,978,330
|17 July 2026
|300
|16,613.7000
|4,984,110
|Total 13-17 July
|1,500
|24,725,360
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|34,348
|537,890,990
|Accumulated under the program
|34,348
|537,890,990
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|131,392
|2,090,600,585
|13 July 2026
|1,052
|16,313.7262
|17,162,040
|14 July 2026
|1,052
|17,073.3460
|17,961,160
|15 July 2026
|1,052
|17,103.8165
|17,993,215
|16 July 2026
|1,052
|17,054.1968
|17,941,015
|17 July 2026
|1,052
|17,098.1844
|17,987,290
|Total 13-17 July
|5,260
|89,044,720
|Bought from the Foundation*
|740
|16,928.6540
|12,527,204
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|137,392
|2,192,172,509
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|137,392
|2,192,172,509
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 34,348 A shares and 206,432 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.64% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 20 July 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 29 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 29 2026