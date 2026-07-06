Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 June to 3 July 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 29,848 466,066,400
29 June 202630015,419.80004,625,940
30 June 202630015,498.16674,649,450
1 July 202630015,120.20004,536,060
2 July 202630015,839.50004,751,850
3 July 202630016,272.46674,881,740
Total 29 June - 3 July1,500 23,445,040
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 31,348 489,511,440
Accumulated under the program 31,348 489,511,440
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)119,392 1,897,330,341
29 June 20261,05215,868.631216,693,800
30 June 20261,05215,992.048516,823,635
1 July 20261,05215,402.585616,203,520
2 July 20261,05216,250.565617,095,595
3 July 20261,05216,743.978117,614,665
Total 29 June - 3 July5,260 84,431,215
Bought from the Foundation*74016,051.561811,878,156
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)125,392 1,993,639,712
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)125,392 1,993,639,712

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 31,348 A shares and 194,583 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.54% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 July 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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