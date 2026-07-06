ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 June to 3 July 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|29,848
|466,066,400
|29 June 2026
|300
|15,419.8000
|4,625,940
|30 June 2026
|300
|15,498.1667
|4,649,450
|1 July 2026
|300
|15,120.2000
|4,536,060
|2 July 2026
|300
|15,839.5000
|4,751,850
|3 July 2026
|300
|16,272.4667
|4,881,740
|Total 29 June - 3 July
|1,500
|23,445,040
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|31,348
|489,511,440
|Accumulated under the program
|31,348
|489,511,440
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|119,392
|1,897,330,341
|29 June 2026
|1,052
|15,868.6312
|16,693,800
|30 June 2026
|1,052
|15,992.0485
|16,823,635
|1 July 2026
|1,052
|15,402.5856
|16,203,520
|2 July 2026
|1,052
|16,250.5656
|17,095,595
|3 July 2026
|1,052
|16,743.9781
|17,614,665
|Total 29 June - 3 July
|5,260
|84,431,215
|Bought from the Foundation*
|740
|16,051.5618
|11,878,156
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|125,392
|1,993,639,712
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|125,392
|1,993,639,712
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 31,348 A shares and 194,583 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.54% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 6 July 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 27 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 27 2026