ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 June to 3 July 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 29,848 466,066,400 29 June 2026 300 15,419.8000 4,625,940 30 June 2026 300 15,498.1667 4,649,450 1 July 2026 300 15,120.2000 4,536,060 2 July 2026 300 15,839.5000 4,751,850 3 July 2026 300 16,272.4667 4,881,740 Total 29 June - 3 July 1,500 23,445,040 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 31,348 489,511,440 Accumulated under the program 31,348 489,511,440 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 119,392 1,897,330,341 29 June 2026 1,052 15,868.6312 16,693,800 30 June 2026 1,052 15,992.0485 16,823,635 1 July 2026 1,052 15,402.5856 16,203,520 2 July 2026 1,052 16,250.5656 17,095,595 3 July 2026 1,052 16,743.9781 17,614,665 Total 29 June - 3 July 5,260 84,431,215 Bought from the Foundation* 740 16,051.5618 11,878,156 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 125,392 1,993,639,712 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 125,392 1,993,639,712

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 31,348 A shares and 194,583 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.54% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 July 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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