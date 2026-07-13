ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 July to 10 July 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|31,348
|489,511,440
|6 July 2026
|300
|15,672.9667
|4,701,890
|7 July 2026
|300
|15,714.3667
|4,714,310
|8 July 2026
|300
|16,017.5333
|4,805,260
|9 July 2026
|300
|15,901.7333
|4,770,520
|10 July 2026
|300
|15,540.7000
|4,662,210
|Total 6-10 July
|1,500
|23,654,190
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|32,848
|513,165,630
|Accumulated under the program
|32,848
|513,165,630
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|125,392
|1,993,639,712
|6 July 2026
|1,052
|16,070.2947
|16,905,950
|7 July 2026
|1,052
|16,085.4278
|16,921,870
|8 July 2026
|1,052
|16,439.9097
|17,294,785
|9 July 2026
|1,052
|16,323.7452
|17,172,580
|10 July 2026
|1,052
|15,881.3498
|16,707,180
|Total 6-10 July
|5,260
|85,002,365
|Bought from the Foundation*
|740
|16,160.1454
|11,958,508
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|131,392
|2,090,600,585
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|131,392
|2,090,600,585
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 32,848 A shares and 200,439 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.59% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 13 July 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 28 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 28 2026