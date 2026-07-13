ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 July to 10 July 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 31,348 489,511,440 6 July 2026 300 15,672.9667 4,701,890 7 July 2026 300 15,714.3667 4,714,310 8 July 2026 300 16,017.5333 4,805,260 9 July 2026 300 15,901.7333 4,770,520 10 July 2026 300 15,540.7000 4,662,210 Total 6-10 July 1,500 23,654,190 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 32,848 513,165,630 Accumulated under the program 32,848 513,165,630 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 125,392 1,993,639,712 6 July 2026 1,052 16,070.2947 16,905,950 7 July 2026 1,052 16,085.4278 16,921,870 8 July 2026 1,052 16,439.9097 17,294,785 9 July 2026 1,052 16,323.7452 17,172,580 10 July 2026 1,052 15,881.3498 16,707,180 Total 6-10 July 5,260 85,002,365 Bought from the Foundation* 740 16,160.1454 11,958,508 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 131,392 2,090,600,585 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 131,392 2,090,600,585

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 32,848 A shares and 200,439 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.59% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 July 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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