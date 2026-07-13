Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 July to 10 July 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 31,348 489,511,440
6 July 202630015,672.96674,701,890
7 July 202630015,714.36674,714,310
8 July 202630016,017.53334,805,260
9 July 202630015,901.73334,770,520
10 July 202630015,540.70004,662,210
Total 6-10 July1,500 23,654,190
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 32,848 513,165,630
Accumulated under the program 32,848 513,165,630
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)125,392 1,993,639,712
6 July 20261,05216,070.294716,905,950
7 July 20261,05216,085.427816,921,870
8 July 20261,05216,439.909717,294,785
9 July 20261,05216,323.745217,172,580
10 July 20261,05215,881.349816,707,180
Total 6-10 July5,260 85,002,365
Bought from the Foundation*74016,160.145411,958,508
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)131,392 2,090,600,585
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)131,392 2,090,600,585

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 32,848 A shares and 200,439 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.59% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 July 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 28 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 28 2026
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