Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 3 August to 5 August 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 37,498 589,916,180
3 August 202625016,793.72004,198,430
4 August 202625016,648.36004,162,090
5 August 202625016,310.68004,077,670
Total 3-5 August 2026750 12,438,190
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 38,248 602,354,370
Accumulated under the program 38,248 602,354,370
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)149,992 2,406,586,434
3 August 202687717,308.500615,179,555
4 August 202687717,194.640815,079,700
5 August 202687716,778.700114,714,920
Total 3-5 August 20262,631 44,974,175
Bought from the Foundation*36917,093.94726,307,667
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)152,992 2,457,868,275
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)152,992 2,457,868,275

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 38,248 A shares and 222,032 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.77% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The first phase of the share buy-back programme has now been concluded.

Copenhagen, 6 August 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 32 2026 Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 32 2026
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