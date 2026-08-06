ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 3 August to 5 August 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|37,498
|589,916,180
|3 August 2026
|250
|16,793.7200
|4,198,430
|4 August 2026
|250
|16,648.3600
|4,162,090
|5 August 2026
|250
|16,310.6800
|4,077,670
|Total 3-5 August 2026
|750
|12,438,190
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|38,248
|602,354,370
|Accumulated under the program
|38,248
|602,354,370
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|149,992
|2,406,586,434
|3 August 2026
|877
|17,308.5006
|15,179,555
|4 August 2026
|877
|17,194.6408
|15,079,700
|5 August 2026
|877
|16,778.7001
|14,714,920
|Total 3-5 August 2026
|2,631
|44,974,175
|Bought from the Foundation*
|369
|17,093.9472
|6,307,667
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|152,992
|2,457,868,275
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|152,992
|2,457,868,275
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 38,248 A shares and 222,032 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.77% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
The first phase of the share buy-back programme has now been concluded.
Copenhagen, 6 August 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 32 2026
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 32 2026