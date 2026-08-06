ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 3 August to 5 August 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 37,498 589,916,180 3 August 2026 250 16,793.7200 4,198,430 4 August 2026 250 16,648.3600 4,162,090 5 August 2026 250 16,310.6800 4,077,670 Total 3-5 August 2026 750 12,438,190 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 38,248 602,354,370 Accumulated under the program 38,248 602,354,370 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 149,992 2,406,586,434 3 August 2026 877 17,308.5006 15,179,555 4 August 2026 877 17,194.6408 15,079,700 5 August 2026 877 16,778.7001 14,714,920 Total 3-5 August 2026 2,631 44,974,175 Bought from the Foundation* 369 17,093.9472 6,307,667 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 152,992 2,457,868,275 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 152,992 2,457,868,275

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 38,248 A shares and 222,032 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.77% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The first phase of the share buy-back programme has now been concluded.

Copenhagen, 6 August 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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