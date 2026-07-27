ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 20 July to 24 July 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|34.348
|537.890.990
|20 July 2026
|300
|16.256,1667
|4.876.850
|21 July 2026
|300
|16.289,7333
|4.886.920
|22 July 2026
|300
|16.517,7000
|4.955.310
|23 July 2026
|300
|16.828,2667
|5.048.480
|24 July 2026
|300
|16.485,8000
|4.945.740
|Total 20-24 July 2026
|1.500
|24.713.300
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|35.848
|562.604.290
|Accumulated under the program
|35.848
|562.604.290
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|137.392
|2.192.172.509
|20 July 2026
|1.052
|16.730,0998
|17.600.065
|21 July 2026
|1.052
|16.782,9373
|17.655.650
|22 July 2026
|1.052
|17.001,3260
|17.885.395
|23 July 2026
|1.052
|17.338,0466
|18.239.625
|24 July 2026
|1.052
|17.010,6084
|17.895.160
|Total 20-24 July 2026
|5.260
|89.275.895
|Bought from the Foundation*
|740
|16.972,6036
|12.559.727
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|143.392
|2.294.008.130
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|143.392
|2.294.008.130
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 35,848 A shares and 212,432 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.69% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 27 July 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 30 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 30 2026