ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 July to 31 July 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 35,848 562,604,290 27 July 2026 350 16,164.8571 5,657,700 28 July 2026 350 16,222.0571 5,677,720 29 July 2026 350 16,862.9429 5,902,030 30 July 2026 350 16,787.2000 5,875,520 31 July 2026 250 16,795.6800 4,198,920 Total 27-31 July 2026 1,650 27,311,890 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 37,498 589,916,180 Accumulated under the program 37,498 589,916,180 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 143,392 2,294,008,130 27 July 2026 1,227 16,644.9674 20,423,375 28 July 2026 1,227 16,751.2347 20,553,765 29 July 2026 1,227 17,372.5795 21,316,155 30 July 2026 1,227 17,271.1573 21,191,710 31 July 2026 877 17,322.3888 15,191,735 Total 27-31 July 2026 5,785 98,676,740 Bought from the Foundation* 811 17,057.3654 13,833,523 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 149,988 2,406,518,394 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 149,988 2,406,518,394

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 37,498 A shares and 219,028 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.75% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 August 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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