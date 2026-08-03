Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 July to 31 July 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 35,848 562,604,290
27 July 202635016,164.85715,657,700
28 July 202635016,222.05715,677,720
29 July 202635016,862.94295,902,030
30 July 202635016,787.20005,875,520
31 July 202625016,795.68004,198,920
Total 27-31 July 20261,650 27,311,890
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 37,498 589,916,180
Accumulated under the program 37,498 589,916,180
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)143,392 2,294,008,130
27 July 20261,22716,644.967420,423,375
28 July 20261,22716,751.234720,553,765
29 July 20261,22717,372.579521,316,155
30 July 20261,22717,271.157321,191,710
31 July 202687717,322.388815,191,735
Total 27-31 July 20265,785 98,676,740
Bought from the Foundation*81117,057.365413,833,523
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)149,988 2,406,518,394
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)149,988 2,406,518,394

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 37,498 A shares and 219,028 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.75% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 August 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 31 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 31 2026
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