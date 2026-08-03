ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 July to 31 July 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|35,848
|562,604,290
|27 July 2026
|350
|16,164.8571
|5,657,700
|28 July 2026
|350
|16,222.0571
|5,677,720
|29 July 2026
|350
|16,862.9429
|5,902,030
|30 July 2026
|350
|16,787.2000
|5,875,520
|31 July 2026
|250
|16,795.6800
|4,198,920
|Total 27-31 July 2026
|1,650
|27,311,890
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|37,498
|589,916,180
|Accumulated under the program
|37,498
|589,916,180
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|143,392
|2,294,008,130
|27 July 2026
|1,227
|16,644.9674
|20,423,375
|28 July 2026
|1,227
|16,751.2347
|20,553,765
|29 July 2026
|1,227
|17,372.5795
|21,316,155
|30 July 2026
|1,227
|17,271.1573
|21,191,710
|31 July 2026
|877
|17,322.3888
|15,191,735
|Total 27-31 July 2026
|5,785
|98,676,740
|Bought from the Foundation*
|811
|17,057.3654
|13,833,523
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|149,988
|2,406,518,394
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|149,988
|2,406,518,394
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 37,498 A shares and 219,028 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.75% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 3 August 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 31 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 31 2026