Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 April to 01 May 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 16,214 256,243,400 27 April 2026 320 14,590.4062 4,668,930 28 April 2026 320 14,827.8750 4,744,920 29 April 2026 320 14,765.4062 4,724,930 30 April 2026 320 14,861.5938 4,755,710 1 May 2026 320 14,981.0938 4,793,950 Total 27-1 May 2026 1,600 23,688,440 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 17,814 279,931,840 Accumulated under the program 17,814 279,931,840 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 64,856 1,039,108,551 27 April 2026 1,122 14,704.7237 16,498,700 28 April 2026 1,122 14,922.0811 16,742,575 29 April 2026 1,122 14,890.6283 16,707,285 30 April 2026 1,122 14,997.8476 16,827,585 1 May 2026 1,122 15,132.4064 16,978,560 Total 27-1 May 2026 5,610 83,754,705 Bought from the Foundation* 790 14,929.5374 11,794,335 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 71,256 1,134,657,591 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 71,256 1,134,657,591

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 198,608 A shares and 1,164,768 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.61% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4 May 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachments