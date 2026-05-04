Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 April to 01 May 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 16,214 256,243,400
27 April 202632014,590.40624,668,930
28 April 202632014,827.87504,744,920
29 April 202632014,765.40624,724,930
30 April 202632014,861.59384,755,710
1 May 202632014,981.09384,793,950
Total 27-1 May 20261,600 23,688,440
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 17,814 279,931,840
Accumulated under the program 17,814 279,931,840
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)64,856 1,039,108,551
27 April 20261,12214,704.723716,498,700
28 April 20261,12214,922.081116,742,575
29 April 20261,12214,890.628316,707,285
30 April 20261,12214,997.847616,827,585
1 May 20261,12215,132.406416,978,560
Total 27-1 May 20265,610 83,754,705
Bought from the Foundation*79014,929.537411,794,335
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)71,256 1,134,657,591
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)71,256 1,134,657,591

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 198,608 A shares and 1,164,768 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.61% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4 May 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 18 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 18 2026
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