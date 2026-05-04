Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 April to 01 May 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|16,214
|256,243,400
|27 April 2026
|320
|14,590.4062
|4,668,930
|28 April 2026
|320
|14,827.8750
|4,744,920
|29 April 2026
|320
|14,765.4062
|4,724,930
|30 April 2026
|320
|14,861.5938
|4,755,710
|1 May 2026
|320
|14,981.0938
|4,793,950
|Total 27-1 May 2026
|1,600
|23,688,440
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|17,814
|279,931,840
|Accumulated under the program
|17,814
|279,931,840
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|64,856
|1,039,108,551
|27 April 2026
|1,122
|14,704.7237
|16,498,700
|28 April 2026
|1,122
|14,922.0811
|16,742,575
|29 April 2026
|1,122
|14,890.6283
|16,707,285
|30 April 2026
|1,122
|14,997.8476
|16,827,585
|1 May 2026
|1,122
|15,132.4064
|16,978,560
|Total 27-1 May 2026
|5,610
|83,754,705
|Bought from the Foundation*
|790
|14,929.5374
|11,794,335
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|71,256
|1,134,657,591
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|71,256
|1,134,657,591
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 198,608 A shares and 1,164,768 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.61% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 4 May 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 18 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 18 2026