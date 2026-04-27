Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 20 April to 24 April 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|14,614
|232,513,420
|20 April 2026
|320
|15,084.2500
|4,826,960
|21 April 2026
|320
|14,767.5312
|4,725,610
|22 April 2026
|320
|14,906.5312
|4,770,090
|23 April 2026
|320
|14,791.2500
|4,733,200
|24 April 2026
|320
|14,606.6250
|4,674,120
|Total 20-24 April 2026
|1,600
|23,729,980
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|16,214
|256,243,400
|Accumulated under the program
|16,214
|256,243,400
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|58,456
|943,512,801
|20 April 2026
|1,122
|15,259.9554
|17,121,670
|21 April 2026
|1,122
|14,868.0303
|16,681,930
|22 April 2026
|1,122
|14,994.1622
|16,823,450
|23 April 2026
|1,122
|14,851.7870
|16,663,705
|24 April 2026
|1,122
|14,710.2451
|16,504,895
|Total 20-24 April 2026
|5,610
|83,795,650
|Bought from the Foundation*
|790
|14,936.8360
|11,800,100
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|64,856
|1,039,108,551
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|64,856
|1,039,108,551
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 197,008 A shares and 1,158,368 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.56% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 27 April 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2026