Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 20 April to 24 April 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 14,614 232,513,420 20 April 2026 320 15,084.2500 4,826,960 21 April 2026 320 14,767.5312 4,725,610 22 April 2026 320 14,906.5312 4,770,090 23 April 2026 320 14,791.2500 4,733,200 24 April 2026 320 14,606.6250 4,674,120 Total 20-24 April 2026 1,600 23,729,980 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 16,214 256,243,400 Accumulated under the program 16,214 256,243,400 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 58,456 943,512,801 20 April 2026 1,122 15,259.9554 17,121,670 21 April 2026 1,122 14,868.0303 16,681,930 22 April 2026 1,122 14,994.1622 16,823,450 23 April 2026 1,122 14,851.7870 16,663,705 24 April 2026 1,122 14,710.2451 16,504,895 Total 20-24 April 2026 5,610 83,795,650 Bought from the Foundation* 790 14,936.8360 11,800,100 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 64,856 1,039,108,551 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 64,856 1,039,108,551

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 197,008 A shares and 1,158,368 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.56% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 April 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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