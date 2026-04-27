Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 20 April to 24 April 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 14,614 232,513,420
20 April 202632015,084.25004,826,960
21 April 202632014,767.53124,725,610
22 April 202632014,906.53124,770,090
23 April 202632014,791.25004,733,200
24 April 202632014,606.62504,674,120
Total 20-24 April 20261,600 23,729,980
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 16,214 256,243,400
Accumulated under the program 16,214 256,243,400
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)58,456 943,512,801
20 April 20261,12215,259.955417,121,670
21 April 20261,12214,868.030316,681,930
22 April 20261,12214,994.162216,823,450
23 April 20261,12214,851.787016,663,705
24 April 20261,12214,710.245116,504,895
Total 20-24 April 20265,610 83,795,650
Bought from the Foundation*79014,936.836011,800,100
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)64,856 1,039,108,551
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)64,856 1,039,108,551

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 197,008 A shares and 1,158,368 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.56% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 April 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 