Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 06 April to 10 April 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 11,914 190,419,060
6 April 2026- - -
7 April 202630015,667.56674,700,270
8 April 202630015,451.90004,635,570
9 April 202630015,770.36674,731,110
10 April 202630015,685.66674,705,700
Total 6-10 April 20261,200 18,772,650
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 13,114 209,191,710
Accumulated under the program 13,114 209,191,710
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)47,656 772,818,333
6 April 2026- - -
7 April 20261,05215,966.677816,796,945
8 April 20261,05215,715.522816,532,730
9 April 20261,05216,039.154016,873,190
10 April 20261,05215,930.855516,759,260
Total 6-10 April 20264,208 66,962,125
Bought from the Foundation*59215,913.05259,420,527
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)52,456 849,200,985
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)52,456 849,200,985

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 193,908 A shares and 1,147,385 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.47% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.


Copenhagen, 13 April 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 15 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 15 2026
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