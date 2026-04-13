ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 06 April to 10 April 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|11,914
|190,419,060
|6 April 2026
|-
|-
|-
|7 April 2026
|300
|15,667.5667
|4,700,270
|8 April 2026
|300
|15,451.9000
|4,635,570
|9 April 2026
|300
|15,770.3667
|4,731,110
|10 April 2026
|300
|15,685.6667
|4,705,700
|Total 6-10 April 2026
|1,200
|18,772,650
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|13,114
|209,191,710
|Accumulated under the program
|13,114
|209,191,710
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|47,656
|772,818,333
|6 April 2026
|-
|-
|-
|7 April 2026
|1,052
|15,966.6778
|16,796,945
|8 April 2026
|1,052
|15,715.5228
|16,532,730
|9 April 2026
|1,052
|16,039.1540
|16,873,190
|10 April 2026
|1,052
|15,930.8555
|16,759,260
|Total 6-10 April 2026
|4,208
|66,962,125
|Bought from the Foundation*
|592
|15,913.0525
|9,420,527
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|52,456
|849,200,985
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|52,456
|849,200,985
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 193,908 A shares and 1,147,385 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.47% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 13 April 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 15 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 15 2026