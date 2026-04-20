ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 April to 17 April 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|13,114
|209,191,710
|13 April 2026
|300
|15,684.3667
|4,705,310
|14 April 2026
|300
|15,581.9333
|4,674,580
|15 April 2026
|300
|15,557.8667
|4,667,360
|16 April 2026
|300
|15,499.3667
|4,649,810
|17 April 2026
|300
|15,415.5000
|4,624,650
|Total 13-17 April 2026
|1,500
|23,321,710
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|14,614
|232,513,420
|Accumulated under the program
|14,614
|232,513,420
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|52,456
|849,200,985
|13 April 2026
|1,052
|15,871.9582
|16,697,300
|14 April 2026
|1,052
|15,753.7357
|16,572,930
|15 April 2026
|1,052
|15,769.9382
|16,589,975
|16 April 2026
|1,052
|15,667.6854
|16,482,405
|17 April 2026
|1,052
|15,529.8622
|16,337,415
|Total 13-17 April 2026
|5,260
|82,680,025
|Bought from the Foundation*
|740
|15,718.6359
|11,631,791
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|58,456
|943,512,801
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|58,456
|943,512,801
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 195,408 A shares and 1,152,159 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.51% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 20 April 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 16 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 16 2026