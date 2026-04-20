Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 April to 17 April 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 13,114 209,191,710
13 April 202630015,684.36674,705,310
14 April 202630015,581.93334,674,580
15 April 202630015,557.86674,667,360
16 April 202630015,499.36674,649,810
17 April 202630015,415.50004,624,650
Total 13-17 April 20261,500 23,321,710
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 14,614 232,513,420
Accumulated under the program 14,614 232,513,420
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)52,456 849,200,985
13 April 20261,05215,871.958216,697,300
14 April 20261,05215,753.735716,572,930
15 April 20261,05215,769.938216,589,975
16 April 20261,05215,667.685416,482,405
17 April 20261,05215,529.862216,337,415
Total 13-17 April 20265,260 82,680,025
Bought from the Foundation*74015,718.635911,631,791
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)58,456 943,512,801
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)58,456 943,512,801

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 195,408 A shares and 1,152,159 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.51% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 April 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 16 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 16 2026
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