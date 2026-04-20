ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 April to 17 April 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 13,114 209,191,710 13 April 2026 300 15,684.3667 4,705,310 14 April 2026 300 15,581.9333 4,674,580 15 April 2026 300 15,557.8667 4,667,360 16 April 2026 300 15,499.3667 4,649,810 17 April 2026 300 15,415.5000 4,624,650 Total 13-17 April 2026 1,500 23,321,710 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 14,614 232,513,420 Accumulated under the program 14,614 232,513,420 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 52,456 849,200,985 13 April 2026 1,052 15,871.9582 16,697,300 14 April 2026 1,052 15,753.7357 16,572,930 15 April 2026 1,052 15,769.9382 16,589,975 16 April 2026 1,052 15,667.6854 16,482,405 17 April 2026 1,052 15,529.8622 16,337,415 Total 13-17 April 2026 5,260 82,680,025 Bought from the Foundation* 740 15,718.6359 11,631,791 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 58,456 943,512,801 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 58,456 943,512,801

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 195,408 A shares and 1,152,159 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.51% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 April 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachments