NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 juin-20juil-20août-20sept-20oct-20nov-20
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 582107758245205825890582739058285285829097
Nombre d'actions propres150648149124149142149865149144148528
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique716193271413567078705706410570207146876051
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable701128469922326929563691424068715706727523

