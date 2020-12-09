Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 66 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

9 December 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 2 – 8 December 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]18,512 26,405,350
2 December 2020   
3 December 2020   
4 December 2020   
7 December 2020   
8 December 2020   
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)18,512 26,405,350


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]262,215 413,134,847
2 December 20204002,178.63871,452
3 December 20204002,151.63860,652
4 December 20203002,131.04639,312
7 December 20203002,120.03636,009
8 December 20203002,136.18640,854
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)263,915 416,783,126

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 322,243 B shares corresponding to 1.81 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 – 8 December 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

