MILWAUKEE, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2020 totaled $147.9 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $78.2 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.7 billion. In November, Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $570 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY 
  
As of November 30, 2020 - ($ Millions) 
Growth Team 
Global Opportunities$25,685 
Global Discovery1,648 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth16,661 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth5,980 
Global Equity Team 
Global Equity2,673 
Non-U.S. Growth20,898 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth6,838 
U.S. Value Team 
Value Equity3,355 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,524 
International Value Team 
International Value22,422 
Global Value Team 
Global Value20,889 
Select Equity16 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team 
Sustainable Emerging Markets604 
Credit Team 
High Income5,450 
Developing World Team 
Developing World7,794 
Antero Peak Group 
Antero Peak2,429 
  
Other Assets Under Management21,033 
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$147,899 

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy, the Antero Peak Group in the Antero Peak Hedge strategy, and the International Value Team in the International Small Cap Value strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

