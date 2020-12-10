SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that its joint Venture GBT Tokenize Corp (“GBT/Tokenize”) has completed its qTerm device prototype and is now in the testing and debugging phase. The testing and debugging phase is targeted to check the device's overall functionality and its sub-systems including BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), IR heat sensors, oximeter sensors, power management and others. The initial testing provided satisfactory results and all electronic circuitries are fully functional.



Further testing of the complete system will be conducted during the upcoming weeks in order to finalize the device’s functionality. Another aspect is the device's mechanical enclosure, components and sensors placement. The device is assembled based on the most up-to-date SMT (Surface Mount Technology). SMT is a method in which the electronic components (microchips, resistors, capacitors) are mounted directly onto the surface of a printed circuit board (PCB). SMT is an efficient method to create small electronic devices and to increase manufacturing automation which reduces cost and improves quality. It also allows for more electronic components to fit on a given area. qTerm prototype includes a PCB with IR and optical sensors, LEDs for visual feedback, battery and its enclosure. The device firmware, which is a permanent software code that is programmed into an internal read-only memory, provides the machine-level control for a device's specific hardware. qTerm's embedded firmware provides a robust operating environment, performing functions control, monitoring and data manipulation operations. The device will be providing a visual feedback about the results, using colored LEDs and a mobile application information and alerts. A custom mobile application is working with the device to read the data, process it, and provide the results to the user. In addition, the mobile application is an interface to send data to a backend program that is running on a server. The data is planned to be further analyzed by AI algorithms to enable health monitoring, on-going health information and alerts. The mobile app is planned to use location information to provide proximity alerts in order to slow the pandemic spread. The proximity alerts will be based on voluntary, anonymous, private user's participation.



"Our qTerm vitals device prototype has been completed and now under intensive testing and debugging. We are excited to see its features coming alive," stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO. "As with typical developments of this nature we encountered minor mechanical alignment issues due to the PCB fabrication. These were addressed in order to create an optimal mechanical support for the sensory systems. The really exciting news is that the electronics are 100% working according to the design. We are now testing each individual function of the device; among them are the Low Energy Bluetooth communication, the infrared heat sensors, the oximeter, which is the blood oxygen optical sensors, power consumption and others. We are also testing system level functions and features. We are focusing on evaluating each electrical and mechanical aspect, like sensor distances, accuracy, ease of use, and battery life. The PCB has been manufactured using SMT which enables smart, robust electronics within small areas. We embed the device's firmware and are now going through a sequence of functionalities testing and debugging. The firmware is a machine level program that is controlling qTerm's operations. The firmware is in charge of executing system level and active features. For example, measuring the ambient temperature as a reference is a system level function to be used for the purpose of proving an accurate active function of body heat measurement. In parallel we are testing the device connection with its mobile application via Bluetooth. The mobile application will provide numerical and statistics information based on the device's electronic results. The app is designed to send the data to a machine learning based backend program for further analysis. qTerm mobile app enables a voluntary, anonymous, proximity alert notification in order to help users and the community fight the pandemic spread. The app is designed to detect and alert in case another person, with the same app, and with elevated body temperature, is in proximity of 6 feet. The app will exchange a secure code with the other phone to record that they were near. Our AI technology will analyze the measurements results in order to identify potential health issues. In case of potential health issue detection, the system will alert the users in order to reduce the potential exposure risk to their families, friends, neighbors, co-workers and others. We put extra attention to the user's privacy and data protection. We are making all of our efforts to complete the testing as soon as possible in order to move to the full production of qTerm."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com