OTTAWA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After only seven months in market, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) is proud to announce that more than 100,000 Canadians have chosen CIRA Canadian Shield to protect themselves and their families from malware, phishing and other cyber-attacks.
As millions of Canadians have been forced to work, learn, teach and socialize online, CIRA Canadian Shield has surpassed its first-year goal of 100,000 users in a little over half a year. In that time, the service has blocked more than 20 million malicious domains for its users and serves more than 500 million queries each day.
As Canadians prepare to welcome thousands of new internet-connected toys and smart home devices into their homes this holiday season, the best thing they can do to keep them safe and secure is to implement CIRA Canadian Shield.
“The pandemic has amplified what we knew when we began this project, Canadian households are vulnerable and lack the tools to protect themselves. With millions of Canadians now working remotely, that vulnerability now threatens not only personal data but corporate and public data and systems as well. We’re proud that CIRA Canadian Shield has been able to play a critical role in protecting Canadians online during this difficult time, and hope to bring this free service to millions more in the years ahead.”
“Our goal at the Cyber Centre is that every Canadian can go securely online with confidence. We know that will take every Canadian doing their part. CIRA’s Canadian Shield, backed by the unique threat data from the Cyber Centre, is a great way for Canadians to take action to protect themselves. We are thrilled that so many Canadians are taking control of their online security and privacy by choosing this 100% Canadian cyber solution.”
