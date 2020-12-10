Houston, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that Houston partner Shauna Clark will become its Global and US Chair, effective January 1. She will succeed Durban partner Andrew Robinson in the global position, which rotates across regions annually, and San Antonio partner George Scofield in the US role. In both roles, Shauna will focus on a range of strategic priorities, including development of client relationships; diversity and inclusion; and community engagement.

Currently the US Head of Employment and Labor, Shauna also serves on Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Executive Committee and US Management Committee. Shauna is an active member of the firm’s US Diversity and Inclusion Committee and US Racial Equality Council and previously served as Partner-in-Charge of the firm’s Houston office.

Gerry Pecht, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Executive, said:

“Shauna will expand client relationships with her collaborative nature and bring our firm closer together with her unifying vision. Shauna is the first woman of color to hold either of these important positions at our firm as well as the only woman of color to be Chair of an ‘Am Law 200’ firm. Our people and clients will benefit from both her legal prowess and excellent judgment in the courtroom and the boardroom, as well as her invaluable perspective on diversity and inclusion issues.”

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Shauna is a gifted leader, a dynamic communicator and trusted advisor. As our new Global and US Chair, Shauna will bring her passion for the firm and her legal practice to client relationships across the US and around the globe. We have many exciting plans for Norton Rose Fulbright, and we are delighted to have Shauna in these roles.”

Shauna, who joined the firm in 1994, commented:

“My immediate focus is to connect with our clients and grow these relationships through our world-class talent and superior service. I also will work with colleagues and clients to advance racial equality, diversity and inclusion throughout our firm and the legal profession. Following this year’s traumatic events across the US and in other parts of the world, making a positive change stands as even more of a priority, both at Norton Rose Fulbright and throughout our communities.”

Recognized by Chambers USA for the 14th consecutive year, Shauna has also been honored by several leading publications, including Texas Lawyer, which named her a 2020 Texas Trailblazers, as well as Savoy Magazine and Profiles in Diversity Journal. Additionally, global legal research firm Acritas has included her among its Acritas Stars for each of the past four years.

Shauna earned her JD at Tulane Law School and her BA in political science from Louisiana State University. She was certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for Labor and Employment Law in 2003.

