ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the first quarter (twelve weeks) of fiscal 2021, ended November 22, 2020.
Net sales for the first quarter increased 16.9 percent, to $42.35 billion from $36.24 billion last year.
Comparable sales for the first quarter fiscal 2021 were as follows:
|12 Weeks
|12 Weeks
|Adjusted*
|U.S.
|14.6%
|17.0%
|Canada
|16.2%
|16.8%
|Other International
|18.7%
|17.7%
|Total Company
|15.4%
|17.1%
|E-commerce
|86.4%
|86.2%
|*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Net income for the quarter was $1,166 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, compared to $844 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, last year. This year’s first quarter included tax benefits of $145 million or $0.33 per diluted share, $0.16 of which was due to the deductibility of the $10 per share special cash dividend, to the extent received by the Company’s 401(k) plan participants; and $0.17 cents related to stock-based compensation. Last year’s first quarter included a $77 million or $0.17 per diluted share tax benefit related to stock-based compensation. This year’s results reflect an expense for COVID-19 premium wages of $212 million pre-tax or $0.35 per diluted share.
Costco currently operates 803 warehouses, including 558 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 102 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 27 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|12 Weeks Ended
November 22, 2020
November 24, 2019
|REVENUE
|Net sales
|$
|42,347
|$
|36,236
|Membership fees
|861
|804
|Total revenue
|43,208
|37,040
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Merchandise costs
|37,458
|32,233
|Selling, general and administrative
|4,298
|3,732
|Preopening expenses
|22
|14
|Operating income
|1,430
|1,061
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest expense
|(39
|)
|(38
|)
|Interest income and other, net
|29
|35
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|1,420
|1,058
|Provision for income taxes
|239
|202
|Net income including noncontrolling interests
|1,181
|856
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(15
|)
|(12
|)
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO
|$
|1,166
|$
|844
|NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO:
|Basic
|$
|2.63
|$
|1.91
|Diluted
|$
|2.62
|$
|1.90
|Shares used in calculation (000’s):
|Basic
|442,952
|441,818
|Diluted
|444,386
|443,680
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)
(unaudited)
Subject to Reclassification
|November 22, 2020
|August 30, 2020
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,590
|$
|12,277
|Short-term investments
|833
|1,028
|Receivables, net
|1,646
|1,550
|Merchandise inventories
|14,901
|12,242
|Other current assets
|1,126
|1,023
|Total current assets
|32,096
|28,120
|OTHER ASSETS
|Property and equipment, net
|22,288
|21,807
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,785
|2,788
|Other long-term assets
|3,048
|2,841
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|60,217
|$
|55,556
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|17,014
|$
|14,172
|Accrued salaries and benefits
|3,586
|3,605
|Accrued member rewards
|1,451
|1,393
|Deferred membership fees
|1,985
|1,851
|Current portion of long-term debt
|96
|95
|Other current liabilities
|8,535
|3,728
|Total current liabilities
|32,667
|24,844
|OTHER LIABILITIES
|Long-term debt, excluding current portion
|7,529
|7,514
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|2,574
|2,558
|Other long-term liabilities
|2,138
|1,935
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|44,908
|36,851
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|EQUITY
|Preferred stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 442,955,000
and 441,255,000 shares issued and outstanding
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|6,725
|6,698
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,101
|)
|(1,297
|)
|Retained earnings
|9,232
|12,879
|Total Costco stockholders’ equity
|14,860
|18,284
|Noncontrolling interests
|449
|421
|TOTAL EQUITY
|15,309
|18,705
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|60,217
|$
|55,556
Costco Wholesale Corporation
Issaquah, Washington, UNITED STATES