TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its wholly-owned division Volaris Group (“Volaris”) has entered into an agreement to acquire SSP Limited, a global supplier of technology systems and software for the insurance industry. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions, including regulatory approval.



About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation, Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions.

Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

