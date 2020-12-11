Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) held an extraordinary general meeting on 11 December 2020. The following resolution was adopted at the general meeting.

Resolution on the issuance of warrants to Magari Ventures AS

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors’ proposal, to issue not more than 500,000 warrants of series 2020/2023:2 to Magari Ventures AS (”Magari”). Magari performs management services in ZetaDisplay’s wholly owned subsidiary ProntoTV AS. The warrants are issued on market terms, meaning that the price per warrant will correspond to market price based on the Black & Scholes valuation model. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new ordinary share in ZetaDisplay during the period 15 March – 31 March 2023 at a subscription price of SEK 17.90 per share.

For questions, please contact:

Mats Johansson, Chairman of the Board, ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

Mobile: 46 706-46 30 35

E-mail: mats.johansson@abraxasholding.com

Per Mandorf, President & CEO, ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

Mobile: +46 704-25 82 34

E-mail: per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

This information was submitted for publication at 16:15 CET on 11 December 2020.

