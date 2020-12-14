Get the Christmas party started by singing seasonal favourites from artists of all eras



MARIAH CAREY | ELVIS PRESLEY | MICHAEL BUBLÉ



WHAM! | BING CROSBY | JOHN LENNON | THE JACKSON 5

PLUS MANY MORE!

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal for karaoke fans, or those looking for a fun indoor festive activity to enjoy with loved ones, Stingray Karaoke has curated thematic playlists for the ultimate Christmas karaoke experience. Featuring traditional classics, pop hits, and kids’ specials – there’s a song available for everyone to perform this holiday season.



Until January 8th via the Stingray Karaoke app and subscription video on demand services, singers will be able to choose songs from three festive curated playlists. For the traditionalists, Karaoke Carols includes long serving Christmas classics such as Winter Wonderland, The First Noel and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing. For those who want to get the party started with some iconic pop tunes, Holiday Party features Mariah Carey’s much loved All I Want for Christmas is You and Wham!’s Last Christmas. For the little ones Christmas is for Kids offers children’s versions of holiday songs such as Jingle Bell Rock and Frosty the Snowman.

For an ongoing selection of Holiday karaoke hits, users can also enjoy the Christmas selection via connected TVs carrying the Stingray Karaoke channel to keep the party going. ‘Holiday Karaoke Classics’ starting every day at 12pm, ‘Holiday Karaoke Party’ from 8pm, and ‘Kids Holiday Sing Along’ every morning at 7am-10am, are ready to access now. Holiday content will also be played throughout regular programming blocks, and the week of Christmas will be 100% holiday themed so there’s no excuse not to pick up the microphone to get into the festive spirit!



In the spirit of the season, Stingray Karaoke has also made 47 songs free to access via their YouTube channel, including well known favourites Do they know it’s Christmas?, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch, available now.

Stingray Karaoke app and Video on-demand services – Stingray Karaoke thematic playlists 2020

Available until January 8th

Karaoke Carols

Winter Wonderland

Silver Bells

The First Noel

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

O Holy Night

O Christmas Tree

The Twelve Days of Christmas



Holiday Party

All I Want for Christmas is You, Mariah Carey

Blue Christmas, Elvis Presley

Happy Xmas (war is over), John Lennon

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Michael Bublé

Last Christmas, Wham!

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, Bing Crosby

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, The Jackson 5



Christmas is for Kids

Jingle Bell Rock

Frosty the Snowman

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Joy to the World

Connected TVs – Stingray Karaoke Holiday programming 2020

Available until January 1st

Kids Holiday Sing Along every day 7am-10am

Holiday Karaoke Classics every day at 12pm

Holiday Karaoke Party every day at 8pm

Extra holiday content throughout regular programming blocks

Non-stop holiday songs throughout week of Christmas – December 19-27



Stingray Karaoke YouTube Holiday Karaoke Party Playlist 2020

47 songs available now

Last Christmas

All I Want For Christmas Is You

Feliz Navidad

Frosty the Snowman

Jingle Bell Rock

Do they know it’s Christmas?

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Joy to the World

You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch



About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. www.stingray.com

About Stingray Karaoke

Stingray Karaoke brings home the fun of karaoke with songs in all popular genres and from all eras. Stingray Karaoke features pitch-perfect audio tracks in the style of the original recording artist, and high-quality, easy-to-read scrolling lyrics displayed on original concept backgrounds and images. The service is available on a vast variety of platforms including mobile, web, TV apps, smart TVs, and many TV service providers around the world. www.stingray.com/karaoke

