Quadient and Duck Creek Technologies Collaborate to Accelerate Customer Experience Management Capabilities for Insurers

Paris, December 14, 2020

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies Inc., a global provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. The collaboration will boost the digital transformation initiatives of insurance organizations by integrating Quadient’s customer experience management (CXM) solutions with Duck Creek’s Claims management software. Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, Duck Creek’s customers are among the most innovative insurance carriers worldwide.

This strategic partnership will bring enhanced omnichannel distribution capabilities to users of Duck Creek Claims by leveraging Quadient’s CXM solutions, including customer experience orchestration and customer journey mapping. The accelerator, based on Quadient’s award-winning CXM platform, Quadient Inspire, enables insurance business users to send interactive and personalized communications through a customer’s preferred channel, as well as have access to customer journey mapping tools to monitor and improve the overall customer experience.

The Quadient accelerator adds to Duck Creek Claims software the ability to:

Migrate communications from existing platforms into a centralized hub

Consolidate communications by designing templates that can be personalized and delivered to any channel and for any device

Empower business users to make content changes in a controlled environment to ensure compliance, without reliance on IT

Gain quick access to archive and retrieval of communications

Future plans include integrating Quadient’s accelerator with Duck Creek’s Policy and Billing solutions.

“Nothing impacts customer loyalty more than the experience customers get during difficult times, and the integration between Duck Creek Claims and Quadient’s CXM solutions enhances the responsiveness, speed and simplicity of the claims process,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, vice president of Partner Go-To-Market at Duck Creek Technologies. “Our partnership with Quadient further extends Duck Creek’s leadership in providing innovative SaaS-based solutions for global insurance companies that help them navigate the rapidly changing industry and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors.”

Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Customer Experience Management at Quadient, said, “Our partnership with Duck Creek Technologies reflects Quadient’s strategy to work closely with leading technology solution partners and integrate Quadient Inspire’s robust capabilities into their core systems. Integrating Quadient with Duck Creek Claims makes it possible for insurance companies to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and improve customer experiences.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

