Closed–ended type investment company INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2021 in accordance with the following calendar:
6 April 2021 – audited financial reports and annual report;
30 April 2021 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2021;
31 August 2021 – Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2021;
29 October 2021 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2021.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt
INVL Technology
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
