Closed–ended type investment company INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2021 in accordance with the following calendar:

6 April 2021 – audited financial reports and annual report;

30 April 2021 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2021;

31 August 2021 – Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2021;

29 October 2021 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2021.