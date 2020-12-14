Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 14 December 2020 at 19:30 EET





On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 14 December 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share HARVIA Amount 6,000 shares Average price/share 20.776 EUR Total Cost 124,656.00 EUR

Company now holds a total of 50,000 shares

including the shares repurchased on 14 December 2020.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho





Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Attachment