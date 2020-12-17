Rueil Malmaison, 17 December 2020

VINCI resigns as director of Groupe ADP

Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VINCI has tendered VINCI’s resignation from the board of directors of Groupe ADP, on which he was VINCI’s permanent representative.

VINCI’s term of office as director ended on 15 December 2020.

VINCI does not anticipate any change in its stake1 in Groupe ADP.

1 Since 29 November 2013, in accordance with IAS 28, VINCI had accounted for this stake under the equity method. From 15 December 2020, the ADP shares held by VINCI will be recognised as financial assets - equity instruments, in accordance with IFRS 9.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group





