EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a time when the communities of central and northern Alberta need the YMCA more than ever, EPCOR has partnered with YMCA of Northern Alberta to match all donations received until December 31, 2020 up to $25,000, through the Heart + Soul Fund by EPCOR.



YMCA of Northern Alberta has been proudly serving the communities of central and northern Alberta for 113 years. Through their year-end fundraising campaign in partnership with EPCOR, they are asking the community for support, to ensure that they can remain a strong and viable part of the community for at least another 113 years.

“YMCA is thrilled to partner with EPCOR for our year-end campaign,” said Nick Parkinson, President and CEO, YMCA Northern Alberta. “EPCOR’s funding will allow our donor’s gifts to have double the impact and help build strong and thriving communities.”

YMCA of Northern Alberta is proud to partner with EPCOR for their year-end campaign, that is made possible in part by the Heart + Soul Fund by EPCOR. Both organizations believe in strengthening the community and providing a lifeline to those in need and are excited about doubling the impact of the funds raised from now until December 31, 2020 that will help build strong kids, healthy families and thriving communities.

“The Y is a wonderful example of how the programs our community counts on can continue to operate, safely and sustainably,” said Stuart Lee, President and CEO, EPCOR. “But like many other non-profit organizations these days, they need support too. The Heart + Soul Fund was created in part to help organizations like the Y amplify their fundraising efforts, so they can continue providing an important lifeline to those hardest hit by COVID-19.”

To make an important gift to the YMCA, visit northernalberta.ymca.ca/give.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness, to providing important community outreach programs, the YMCA of Northern Alberta works to strengthen communities in the Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Wood Buffalo and Red Deer regions. For more information, visit northernalberta.ymca.ca.

About EPCOR

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.

