CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it has appointed Meeta Chatterjee, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Chatterjee is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of broad strategic and operational experience in research and development, mergers and acquisition evaluation, in-licensing, and externalization activities. She currently serves as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at Legend Biotech where she provides oversight for all business development activities including prioritizing opportunities, managing evaluations, and executing transactions. She also leads Alliance Management activities at Legend. Prior to joining Legend, Dr. Chatterjee was Head of Strategy, Transactions, and Operations in the Business Development and Licensing (BD&L) group at Merck Research Labs. In that role, Dr. Chatterjee oversaw all discovery and late-stage transactions worldwide and early-stage transactions in key geographies. She was also responsible for Merck Research Labs BD&L governance as well as out-licensing efforts.

“I am very pleased to welcome Meeta to our Board of Directors. She is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with extensive strategic and operational experience and achievements in business development activities. Her work has led to several business transactions and collaborations that brought important, new medicines to patients,” said James C. Mullen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Editas Medicine.

“I am thrilled to join Editas Medicine’s Board of Directors at this exciting time when the company is bringing important programs to the clinic. I look forward to being part of this exceptional team and applying my experience to help advance Editas’ innovative CRISPR technology to develop impactful medicines for people living with serious diseases of unmet medical need,” said Dr. Chatterjee.

Dr. Chatterjee holds a B.A. in Physics from St. Xavier’s University in Ahmedabad, India, and Rutgers University, and a Ph.D. in Physiology from Rutgers University. She completed her post-doctoral fellowship in the Department of Physiology at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 (also known as Cas12a) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

