ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 37th annual Atlanta UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, a signature black-tie fundraising event, will take place online at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19. The newly virtual event will feature live entertainment, virtual red carpet photo opportunities, silent auction, a special unveiling of the 2020 UNCF Masked Award Honorees, networking opportunities and more. The event will be hosted by the honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta.

Actress and producer Lynn Whitfield will serve as mistress of ceremonies for the event. Whitfield previously hosted past UNCF events such as the 2020 National UNCF “A Mind Is…” Gala in Washington, DC. Award-winning producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri will provide a special performance during the event.

The Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Atlanta is a premier fundraising gala and major social event, focusing on raising awareness of the need of a college education and contributions for historically Black colleges and universities. Co-hosted by Charles J. Johnson, managing director, Entertainment Industries Group Truist Securities, nearly 400 guests are expected to attend.

This year’s UNCF Masked Ball honorees are Eduardo Martinez, president, The UPS Foundation, and Helen Smith Price, vice president, global community affairs, and president, Coca-Cola Foundation.

During the 2018-19 school year, UNCF awarded 700 Georgia students more than $9 million in scholarships thanks to the local businesses that support UNCF’s mission. This year’s corporate event sponsors include Chick Fil La, Coca Cola, Global Payments, The Home Depot, Truist and UPS. Entertainment will also be provided by 105 Voices of History National HBCU Concert Choir.

For more information or to donate, please call 404.302.8623, e-mail Justine.Boyd@uncf.org or register here. Follow this event on social media @UNCF #UNCFAtlanta.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

