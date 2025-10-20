UNCF Ranks 2nd Highest Among America’s 100 Favorite Charities

Washington, DC, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chronicle of Philanthropy has recently ranked UNCF as the second fastest growing nonprofit organization, second among education-focused nonprofits and 49th overall among the magazine’s listing of America’s 100 Most Favorite Charities.

In a special report released Oct. 7, The Chronicle of Philanthropy identified the 100 nonprofits that earn the most support from individual Americans, private foundations and corporate philanthropies. These organizations each raise hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions, in gifts of cash and stock — more than $38 billion collectively in 2023, or roughly one out of every $15 donated to charity that year. They include century-old titans such as the United Way and the American Red Cross as well as the 11-year-old Obama Foundation.



“The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s report is affirmation and validation of the tireless work we’re doing at UNCF to raise essential funding to support historically Black colleges and universities and their students,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF.

“We believe we are mighty and strong in our 81st year of existence. This is a testament to the generosity of our donors and the determination of our scholars. We encourage more philanthropists to step up and make investments in UNCF to help us achieve even greater outcomes for HBCUs. Working together, we can build an even brighter future and continue transforming lives through the power of education.”

On Sept. 22, UNCF received a landmark gift of $70 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott that is being used to support its bold $1 billion capital campaign. The $70 million gift is being invested in the UNCF Members Pooled Endowment Fund, an initiative designed to strengthen the long-term financial health of all 37 private UNCF member HBCUs.

The Chronicle of Philanthropy also ranked UNCF second highest among nonprofit organizations in the education category of the listing of America’s 100 Favorite Charities.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on X (formerly Twitter) at @UNCF.

