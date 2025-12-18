UNCF Announces New Study Examining Teacher and School Counselor Strategies for College Readiness and HBCU Exposure for Students

Washington, DC, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF today released a new study exploring the perspectives of teachers, school counselors and students on issues of college readiness and awareness of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Titled, Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: Examining Teacher and School Counselor Strategies for College Readiness and HBCU Exposure for Students, the study revealed the need for greater HBCU exposure, intentional student data review to identify achievement gaps and anti-bias training for school counselors and teachers to promote fair and equitable treatment for all students.

A survey was conducted among nearly 150 students, teachers and school counselors of all races across seven high schools located in the Northeast, Midwest and West regions.

While most teachers and school counselors in the study reported they were knowledgeable about HBCUs, more than 60% of students surveyed indicated they were either not at all familiar or a little familiar with HBCUs. When asked how often their school counselors suggested attending an HBCU, over half (53%) of the students said that this never or rarely occurred. Similarly, 54% said that their school counselors never or rarely provided resources on attending an HBCU. Only 36% of students surveyed said they often or always discussed college options.

“The pivotal role of K-12 schools in shaping students’ college aspirations and preparedness cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Meredith B.L. Anderson, co-author and director, K-12 Research, Advocacy, UNCF. “Teachers and school counselors carry considerable influence in guiding students through the college application process.”

Another key finding of the study revealed teachers who examined disparities in their school’s data and encouraged the establishment of fair school policies for all students were also more inclined to support rigorous coursework and higher education opportunities for students of color. However, several instances of teacher bias regarding minority students’ post-secondary pathways were also found.

Ashlyn Thomas, M.Ed., co-author and research and engagement manager, UNCF, also suggested, “Intentional student data review among teachers and other school staff is also a critical way to ensure students are on the path to post-secondary success.”

“We believe the findings of this study will contribute to dismantling barriers surrounding higher education and perceptions of HBCUs and build bridges between schools, communities and HBCUs to enhance college access for all K-12 students,” said Dr. Tia Dolet, co-author and founder, Thirdspace Collective Consulting, LLC.

The study offered several recommendations for high schools, school districts and charter management organizations including:

Provide more exposure to scholarships and financial opportunities for HBCU attendance.

Provide training for teachers to review student data to identify gaps that may hinder college success.

Engage school staff in anti-bias training as teacher perceptions of students may impact advising for college opportunities.

Additional recommendations for HBCUs were:

Distribute financial aid and scholarship information to high schools.

Share academic and other support resources available at HBCUs with the local community.

Support K-12 schools with anti-bias training for teachers and staff.

Learn more about UNCF's K-12 research at UNCF.org/k12advocacy.

