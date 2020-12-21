Intermediate Capital Group plc (“ICG” or “the Group”)
21 December 2020
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
ICG announces that, with immediate effect, it has appointed Citigroup Global Markets Limited (“Citi”) as Joint Corporate Broker.
Citi will act alongside Numis Securities Limited (“Numis”), who continue as Joint Corporate Broker to the Group.
For further information, please contact:
ICG
Chris Hunt, Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Citi +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Peter Brown
Christopher Wren
Numis +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Charles Farquhar
Stephen Westgate
Intermediate Capital Group plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
