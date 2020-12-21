Intermediate Capital Group plc (“ICG” or “the Group”)

21 December 2020

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

ICG announces that, with immediate effect, it has appointed Citigroup Global Markets Limited (“Citi”) as Joint Corporate Broker.

Citi will act alongside Numis Securities Limited (“Numis”), who continue as Joint Corporate Broker to the Group.

