Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
December 21, 2020 at 1.30 p.m.
 

Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Heikki Westerlund

Aspo Oyj  - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heiwes Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Westerlund Heikki
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20201221105938_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 8.41 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.41 EUR


ASPO Plc

Arto Meitsalo
CFO

For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. 


