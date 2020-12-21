GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has released a whitepaper detailing data from two surveys conducted immediately prior to the holiday shopping season. The whitepaper, titled “Holiday Peak 2020: A Glimpse into the Future of E-Commerce,” elaborates on six key findings, ranging from retailers’ proactive expansion of e-commerce platforms to consumer confidence in utilizing online channels.



A PDF version of the whitepaper is available to download here .

Malcolm Wilson, XPO Logistics chief executive officer for Europe, said, “The increase in e-commerce is a trend that should play out for a long time to come. The pandemic has accelerated e-commerce growth by at least several years, and importantly, we’re seeing a strong secular base to demand. Beyond the record holiday peak, we’re helping our customers respond to more permanent e-commerce shifts in consumer behavior.”

The findings in “Holiday Peak 2020: A Glimpse into the Future of E-Commerce” are informed primarily by the results of two pre-holiday surveys commissioned by XPO and conducted by Statista in late October 2020. The retailer statistics were derived from approximately 600 respondents representing companies of various sizes, split between the US and the UK. The consumer statistics were derived from approximately 4,000 total respondents across the US, the UK, France and Spain. The findings were complemented by XPO’s internal data as the peak season progressed, and by contextual information from outside sources.

