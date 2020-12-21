To

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















21 December 2020







Company Announcement number 99/2020

Auctions in series 10F and other end-of-year issues





Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) for the issuing of new loans in the above mentioned series because of remortgaging activity as of 1 January 2021.

The auctions will take place on Monday 28 December 2020 with 30 December 2020 as value date.

Since the final amounts are expected to change until the day of the auction, the final amounts will not be announced until the day of the auction. The amounts will be announced via Reuters chat system on Monday 28 December at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the phone number mentioned below.

Terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

Realkredit Danmark further expects an increase in sales of bonds financing:

FlexLån® (other maturities) DKK 200 - 300 mio.

Other floating rate loans DKK 50 – 400 mio.

30 year fixed rate loans DKK 500 – 1,000 mio.

10 to 20 year fixed rate loans DKK 100 – 300 mio.

It is expected that the main part of the bonds will be sold by the tap on Monday 28 December 2020.

A total of DKK 1.85 – 2.6 bn including the auction amounts is expected to be sold.

Realkredit Danmark is not obligated to sell the entire amount of bonds announced.





The Executive Board





Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments