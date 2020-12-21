Company announcement, Helsinki, 21 December 2020 at 15.15 (EET)

Nexstim Plc’s Financial Information in 2021

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it will publish the following financial information in 2021:

The 2020 Financial Statements Release and Half-Yearly Report July−December 2020 (H2) on Friday, February 26, 2021. Half-Yearly Report January-June 2021 (H1) on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Nexstim’s Annual Report 2020 will be published and also available on the Company’s website on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 am.

NEXSTIM PLC

Mikko Karvinen, CEO





Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com



Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



Attachment