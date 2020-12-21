A second XpresCheck testing location has started construction at Logan International with plans to open in early January in JetBlue’s Terminal C

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced expanded COVID-19 testing services for JetBlue Airlines passengers in Boston Logan International Airport, one of the airline’s largest focus cities, through a new partnership with XpresCheck. In early January, XpresCheck will open a new “pop-up” testing facility in JetBlue’s Terminal C. The XpresCheck testing center will offer both rapid and PCR tests with advance appointments recommended.



“As Boston’s leading airline, we are committed to the safety of not only our customers and crewmembers, but also the communities we serve. By partnering with XpresCheck, a leader in in-airport testing, we are providing our customers traveling to and from the Boston area with innovative testing options. We appreciate our partners, including Massport, for working with us to bring this important service to our customers,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue Airways.

The new COVID-19 testing center, which will be located prior to security screening, will be available to passengers who may want or need to be tested prior to travel, or those returning to the Boston area. Currently, state officials in Massachusetts require all travelers returning to the state to receive a negative PCR test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to arrival. Quarantine is not required after a negative result has been received. Travelers arriving in Boston will be able to simply walk off their flight, grab their bags if needed, and obtain a test without another trip to a medical facility.

“We are pleased to welcome JetBlue to our network of airline partners, beginning in Boston, as we develop future plans nationally. The JetBlue partnership will bring the convenience of on-site COVID-19 testing to passengers whether traveling to a destination that requires a negative COVID-19 test for entry or returning to Massachusetts and seeking to test out of the state mandated quarantine. The availability of trusted, verifiable health status information, including test results, will continue to help get people back to traveling in 2021,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group’s chief executive officer.

Passengers seeking more information or who want to make an appointment before and/or after travel should visit www.xprescheck.com. Customers should thoroughly research entry requirements for each destination to determine best timing for testing and accepted testing methods. Entry requirements are subject to change, in some cases with little notice.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company also provides COVID-19 screening and testing under its XpresCheck™ brand at JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Logan International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Denver International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations relating to our new XpresCheck™ concept, being able to expand testing to other communicable diseases as well as administer vaccinations for the seasonal flu, our positioning to be part of the national rollout of various COVID-19 vaccinations as they become available, the degree to which our public testing model assists passengers meet testing requirements in select states and countries, our ability to identify and gain access to the latest and best COVID-19 testing methodologies and equipment, and our ability further expand our initial sites and our overall ability to manage the regulatory challenges associated with this business line. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

